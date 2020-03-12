Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island will not take place this April.
The annual women’s tennis tournament was scheduled for April 4th through 12th on Daniel Island.
Event organizers say the change is due to evolving health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a statement from the Volvo Car Open regarding their decision to cancel the event:
Attendees for the 2020 Volvo Car Open may request a refund of credit towards the next tournament. Please visit volvocaropen.com/update for more information.
