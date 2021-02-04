Volvo Car Open still happening on Daniel Island this April, but no fans at the tennis event

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2021 Volvo Car Open will be held without fans because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

While the premier women’s-only professional tennis tournament in North America will be held as normal – April 3rd through the 11th – the event will not have any fans in attendance.

Organizers for the tennis tournament reached the decision after closely monitoring the rise in COVID-19 cases and consulting with local government and health officials.

Ticket holders will receive communication from the Volvo Car Open’s ticketing department on processing ticket refunds.

“After much deliberation, our team has made the difficult but necessary decision to host the 2021 Volvo Car Open without fans,” said Bob Moran, Volvo Car Open Tournament Director. “We delayed this decision as long as we possibly could in hopes that the end result may be different. But, in order to successfully execute a fan experience that complies with all guidelines and requirements given by local government and health officials, we would need to begin building our event facilities this week. Unfortunately, with the ongoing high positivity numbers and the potential of unknown restrictions on travel to the U.S., we have concluded that the creation of a made-for-TV tournament is the best possible outcome for the 2021 Volvo Car Open.”

Both Tennis Channel and WTA Media have agreed to broadcast the 2021 Volvo Car Open, providing a full week of coverage for fans both in the U.S. and abroad.

The tournament is actively working in partnership with the WTA and the Medical University of South Carolina on the development of health and safety protocols for the event, which will allow the team to create a safe atmosphere for players, essential staff and operational partners.

Last year’s tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic. Tickets for the 2021 event went on sale in November 2020.