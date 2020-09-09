Vote now for 2020 Rescue Brew spokesdog and spokescat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Voting is now open in the race to determine who will appear on the label of Palmetto Brewing Company’s 2020 Rescue Brew Beer.

With over 500 candidates, the public’s help is needed to narrow down the three finalist dogs and three finalist cats.

Once the finalists are selected, a panel of judges will crown a grand prize winning dog and grand prize winning cat to appear on the labels of the limited edition brew.

Voting is open until October 8, and the winners will be announced on November 21.

Votes can be cast at this link, and each $1.00 contirbution “supports the lifesaving programs of Charleston Animal Society.”