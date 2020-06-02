WAHS students awarded for excellence in Career and Technology Education

CHARLESTON, W.C. (WCBD) – Two seniors at West Ashley High School (WAHS) received awards from the SC Department of Education for their achievements in Career and Technology Education (CTE).

These awards are given to students who “are leading examples of excellence and dedication,” and exemplify the benefits of CTE. The students “display the ability to balance life inside and outside the classroom with extra-curricular activities and service to the community, while demonstrating success in academics, part-time employment, and work-based learning experiences.”

Dejah Parks was named the Work-Based Learning (WBL) Student of the Year of the Trident region. She is a student of the Nail Technology program, and studied at Simply Your Spa on Ashley River Road. Helen Shepherd, who heads the program, said that Parks is “the epitome of hard work and dedication.”