CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study by Wallethub named Charleston the 12th best summer 2022 travel destination.

The report analyzed 100 of the largest metros in the country and ranked them based on 43 key indicators.

Rankings focused “primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability,” but also took into account “the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination.”

The number one destination was the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida area. Rounding out the top five were the Washington, DC area; Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida area; Austin, Texas area; and Salt Lake City, Utah area.

The Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona area ranked last.

Click here to see the full study.