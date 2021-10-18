Wando High School Marching Band places first, winning third title at regional competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School Marching Band won first place in addition to earning overall awards at Saturday’s 2021 Bands of America Regional Championship held in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wando Marching Band won regional awards for Outstanding Music Performance and Outstanding Visual Performance with their show “Cabinet of Curiosities” at Jacksonville State University. The band scored 84.6.

This was Wando’s first appearance at Bands of America Jacksonville.

Wando competed with 22 other bands throughout the Southeast region of the country with class 4A awards for outstanding visual, outstanding music, outstanding general effect, before advancing to the finals.

“I could not be prouder of what the Wando band has become after the major challenges this past year,” says Brooke Smith, Wando High School’s senior drum major.

The Wando Band experienced many challenges as the band’s season was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and their bus breaking down on the way to Jacksonville.

Via CCSD

Via CCSD

Via CCSD

“This band, including the last two years of seniors, make me incredibly proud,” says Band Director Bobby Lambert. “These kids have been through so much over the past two years and only half of our band has ever been to a competition. While we still have challenges to face, our Wando Band family remains one of the best places for students to learn excellence, hard work, and teamwork.”

What’s next for the marching Wando Warriors is the South Carolina State Championships set for November 6th in Irmo. Then after, the Bands of America Grand National Championship on November 10th through November 12th in Indianapolis.

The band will perform for the community on October 23rd at the District 2 Stadium at 7 p.m. The band requests for locals to bring a donation of canned goods for East Cooper Community Outreach.

Visit wandoraffle.com for more information on supporting the Wando Band.