CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando High School marching band took home their 14th state title Saturday night.

According to Bands of Wando, the band placed first in the 5-A State Marching Band Championship and all captions on Saturday.

The statewide competition was conducted by the South Carolina Band Directors Association at Irmo High School.

This was Wando’s 14th state championship win.

In the band’s 50th year, they continue to break records.

In October, the team placed second at the 2022 Orlando Bands of America (BOA) Regional Competition. To date, Wando has three BOA Regional titles and made five BOA National finalist appearances.

Bands of Wando is directed by Bobby Lambert.

Wando was one of two lowcountry schools that topped the competition. Summerville High School’s marching band took home third place.