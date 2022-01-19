Wando Mount Pleasant Library adjusting hours this week due to staffing challenges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Wando Mount Pleasant Library is adjusting its daily operating hours this week due to staffing concerns.

The branch will operate under the following schedule beginning Wednesday, January 19th:

Wednesday, Jan. 19:  

Open: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Closed: 12 – 2 p.m.
Open: 2 – 6 p.m.


Thursday, Jan. 20:

Open: 2 – 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21:

Open: 2 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22:

Open: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Officials with Charleston County Public Library said these hours are temporary and subject to change.

