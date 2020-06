MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are anticipating some traffic delays due to a planned protest.

Inspector Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Tuesday announced the Wando Port Terminal will be participating with ports across the United States for a “peaceful protest hour.”

The protest is expected to take place between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Inspector Rosier said the Mount Pleasant Police Department will be monitoring traffic in the area.