MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wando High School student received state recognition for her achievements in journalism.

Nicole Breen (Photo: CCSD)

Charleston County School District says Nicole Breen was named the 2023 South Carolina Scholastic Journalist of the Year by the South Carolina Scholastic Press Association (SCSPA).

Breen is the co-editor in chief of Wando High School’s yearbook, Legend.

The yearbook made history in 2022 when it received an international scholastic journalism award.

According to CCSD, Breen is the eighth Wando High School student to win this award. It is the highest honor a high school journalist can receive in the state.

“It’s incredible to see our talented students continue the tradition of excellence and dominance in this award,” Wando English teacher and yearbook adviser Phillip Caston said.

“Nicole is such an outstanding leader, dedicated student, and talented young journalist. This award is a fitting accolade for her as she finishes her stellar high school career.”

Congratulations Nicole Breen!