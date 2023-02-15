CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say delays are possible on I-26 eastbound near I-526 following a traffic stop and arrest that impacted traffic Wednesday morning.

“Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle believed to contain a man wanted on various arrest warrants,” said officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The car did not stop, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies said it came to an end near I-526 after the driver hit stop sticks.

The driver was arrested on the warrants for charges that include hit-and-run, failure to stop for blue lights, and weapons offenses.

Officials said that a gun was found in the car after the pursuit.

The man is expected to face additional charges. No injuries were reported.