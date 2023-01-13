CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming centers will open across the Lowcountry January 13-15 as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

  • Friday
    • Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
  • Saturday
    • Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
    • Hibben United Methodist Church (690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant)
    • Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)
  • Sunday
    • Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
    • Seacoast Church (301 E N 5th Street, Summerville)
    • Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)

Details for each shelter can be found below:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church:

  • 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston
  • 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
  • 7:00 a.m. closure each morning
  • Free CARTA transportation: Drop-off and pick-up at Remount Road/Allison Avenue
  • (843) 744-0283

Hibben United Methodist Church

  • 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
  • 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
  • 7:00 a.m. closure
  • Free transportation: Van transport from Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m., CARTA pick-up in the morning
  • (843) 884-9761

Goose Creek United Methodist Church

  • 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek
  • 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. admission
  • 7:00 a.m. closure
  • (843) 553-6842

Seacoast Church Summerville

  • 301 E N 5th Street, Summerville
  • 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
  • 7:00 a.m. closure
  • (843) 486-0193

Men, women, and children are welcome at each shelter but pets are not allowed.