CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming centers will open across the Lowcountry January 13-15 as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
- Friday
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
- Saturday
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
- Hibben United Methodist Church (690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant)
- Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)
- Sunday
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)
- Seacoast Church (301 E N 5th Street, Summerville)
- Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)
Details for each shelter can be found below:
Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church:
- 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston
- 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
- 7:00 a.m. closure each morning
- Free CARTA transportation: Drop-off and pick-up at Remount Road/Allison Avenue
- (843) 744-0283
Hibben United Methodist Church
- 690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
- 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
- 7:00 a.m. closure
- Free transportation: Van transport from Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m., CARTA pick-up in the morning
- (843) 884-9761
Goose Creek United Methodist Church
- 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek
- 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. admission
- 7:00 a.m. closure
- (843) 553-6842
Seacoast Church Summerville
- 301 E N 5th Street, Summerville
- 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission
- 7:00 a.m. closure
- (843) 486-0193
Men, women, and children are welcome at each shelter but pets are not allowed.