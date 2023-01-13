CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming centers will open across the Lowcountry January 13-15 as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Friday Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston)

Saturday Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston) Hibben United Methodist Church (690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant) Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)

Sunday Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston) Seacoast Church (301 E N 5th Street, Summerville) Goose Creek United Methodist Church (142 Redbank Road, Goose Creek)



Details for each shelter can be found below:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church:

1444 Remount Road, North Charleston

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure each morning

Free CARTA transportation: Drop-off and pick-up at Remount Road/Allison Avenue

(843) 744-0283

Hibben United Methodist Church

690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

Free transportation: Van transport from Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m., CARTA pick-up in the morning

(843) 884-9761

Goose Creek United Methodist Church

142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

(843) 553-6842

Seacoast Church Summerville

301 E N 5th Street, Summerville

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

(843) 486-0193

Men, women, and children are welcome at each shelter but pets are not allowed.