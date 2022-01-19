Warming Centers: 2 shelters in Charleston County to offer warm place to stay Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two warming shelters in Charleston County will offer a reprieve from the expected cold temperatures Thursday night.

Those in need of a warm place to sleep can head to Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter in North Charleston or the Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center.

CARTA will provide free transportation to those who need it, and COVID-19 rapid testing will be provided on-site. A test is required for entry.

Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston. City officials said admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and the center will close at 7:00 a.m.

Dinner and breakfast will be served. The shelter has a capacity of 75 and is open to men, women, and children. Pets are not allowed.

Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center is located at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley. Guests will enter the warming center through the back of the building.

Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

Dinner and a to-go breakfast/lunch will be served.

This shelter has a capacity of 35 and will take men, women, and children but no pets.

“Due to current COVID-19 safety precautions, individuals feeling sick or exhibiting flu-like symptoms may not be admitted,” leaders said.