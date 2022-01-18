Warming shelters opening Tuesday night in North Charleston, West Ashley areas

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures expected to drop Tuesday night, two Charleston-area warming shelters will open on Tuesday.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston, will open its warming shelter. Registration will be open between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the shelter will close Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

Seacoast West Ashley will open its warming shelter at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley. Just Aldersgate, registration will take place between 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both shelters will serve dinner and provide to-go breakfast and lunch the next morning. No pets are permitted at the shelters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES