Warming shelters opening Tuesday night in North Charleston, West Ashley areas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures expected to drop Tuesday night, two Charleston-area warming shelters will open on Tuesday.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston, will open its warming shelter. Registration will be open between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the shelter will close Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

Seacoast West Ashley will open its warming shelter at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley. Just Aldersgate, registration will take place between 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and will close at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Both shelters will serve dinner and provide to-go breakfast and lunch the next morning. No pets are permitted at the shelters.