Warming shelters to open Friday night in Charleston and North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Warming centers will open in Charleston and North Charleston on Friday to offer reprieve from the cold temperatures.

In North Charleston, the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will open on Friday for those who need a warm place to stay.

The warming shelter is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston, S.C.

Registration will be between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. unless you have previously arranged something. The shelter closes the following morning at 7:00 a.m.

The shelter provides a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

For a connecting ride to the shelter, you can board a CARTA bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Due to social distancing requirements, the shelter will have a 40-person capacity and recommend guests arrive early.

All guests will be screened prior to entry and all guests are required to wearing a mask at all times unless eating, showering or sleeping. Masks will be provided.

The City of Charleston will also open its warming center Friday night due to the cold temperatures.

The warming center, which is located at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street, will open at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in. They will be offered a place to spend the night with cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast.

This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing.

For the safety of the volunteers and guests, before entering, each individual will be checked for COVID symptoms and will have their temperature taken. Masks will be provided and required to be worn at all times.

Transportation: CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter.

• When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.

• Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

• From Mary Street, Route 213 Lockwood/Calhoun will transport riders to the shelter.

• The last departure from Mary Street will occur at 7:30 p.m.