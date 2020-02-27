Warming shelters to open in North Charleston Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Area warming shelters will open again on Thursday with cold temperatures expected in the Lowcountry.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, in the former inmate work release center located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

The warming center will have beds and will opens at 7:00 p.m. on February 27 until Friday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Those attending the shelter are asked to find transportation to the center.

Additionally, the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will be open Thursday beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and safe overnight lodging.

Registration begins at 7:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m. unless previously arranged. The shelter will close the following morning at 7:00 a.m.

Aldersgate is located at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston.

For a connecting ride to the Shelter, please board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Pets are not permitted.