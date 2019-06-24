Warning: Helicopter to perform line work near Ladson

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Dominion Energy contractors will use a helicopter to perform overhead electric line work in Charleston County beginning Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 26.

The aircraft will be utilized to string 1.48 miles of line along existing rights-of-way, crossing U.S. Highway 78 near Ladson Road, approximately 1 mile northwest of Interstate 26. During this time, customers and residents may see helicopters at low altitudes near electric lines and poles., according to a news release from the company.

To reduce the impact on traffic flow, equipment and vehicles will be staged in the median, with work scheduled 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to avoid peak travel times. Dominion Energy urges all motorists traveling in the area to exercise caution during these times.