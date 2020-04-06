Warrior Surf Foundation launches PPE pickup and delivery drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) is working to ensure that those on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 are properly protected.

In partnership with with the Vantage Point Foundation, WSF will pick up Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from residences and businesses and deliver the gear directly “to a facility that can accept it and which follows proper handling protocols.”

WSF says that initially, the bulk of the PPE will go to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, MUSC, and Roper St. Francis Healthcare. It will also be donated to the Charleston County Emergency Management Service, which distributes PPE amongst first responders.

They are asking for the following items:

Face Shields

N95 Masks (small) – must be new-in-package and NIOSH-approved

N95 Masks (regular) – must be new-in-package and NIOSH-approved

Paper Gowns

Tyvek Gowns

Isolation Suits

Disposable Gloves – Industrial or Medical Grade

Sani Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Bleach Wipes

Goggles – Even ski and industrial goggles

Surgical Masks/Isolation Masks

Bouffant Caps

Additionally, WSF hopes to launch a PPE funding drive in the near future to help purchase much needed supplies for local healthcare workers.

To donate or for more information, click here.