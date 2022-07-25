CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warrior Surf Foundation will host its 6th Annual Surfboard Auction and Raffle on August 27 in support of veterans.
Warrior Surf Foundation is a non-profit organization started by veterans for veterans. The organization provides free surf therapy and yoga classes to veterans struggling with “post-service challenges” like PTSD.
The event will take place on August 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bohemian Bull on James Island.
The following will be featured in the raffle and auction:
- Boards from Ocean Surf Shop, Secula Surf, Rob Machado, and Carolina Surf Brand
- Surf foil board kits from Lift Foils
- An acupuncture or cupping session from Breathe Easy Wellness
- An Apis Mercantile gift set
- A 30 minute surf photography session with Franziska Lewis Photography
- A custom (re)built bicycle from Joey Cozz and Beach Bike Warehouse
- A round of golf for two at The Links at Stono Ferry
- Tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays game
Tickets to the event are $35/person and include dinner and two drinks.
One hundred percent of all tickets will go directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation.