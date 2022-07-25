CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warrior Surf Foundation will host its 6th Annual Surfboard Auction and Raffle on August 27 in support of veterans.

Warrior Surf Foundation is a non-profit organization started by veterans for veterans. The organization provides free surf therapy and yoga classes to veterans struggling with “post-service challenges” like PTSD.

The event will take place on August 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bohemian Bull on James Island.

The following will be featured in the raffle and auction:

  • Boards from Ocean Surf Shop, Secula Surf, Rob Machado, and Carolina Surf Brand
  • Surf foil board kits from Lift Foils
  • An acupuncture or cupping session from Breathe Easy Wellness
  • An Apis Mercantile gift set
  • A 30 minute surf photography session with Franziska Lewis Photography
  • A custom (re)built bicycle from Joey Cozz and Beach Bike Warehouse
  • A round of golf for two at The Links at Stono Ferry
  • Tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays game

Tickets to the event are $35/person and include dinner and two drinks.

One hundred percent of all tickets will go directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation.