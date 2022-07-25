CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Warrior Surf Foundation will host its 6th Annual Surfboard Auction and Raffle on August 27 in support of veterans.

Warrior Surf Foundation is a non-profit organization started by veterans for veterans. The organization provides free surf therapy and yoga classes to veterans struggling with “post-service challenges” like PTSD.

The event will take place on August 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bohemian Bull on James Island.

The following will be featured in the raffle and auction:

Boards from Ocean Surf Shop, Secula Surf, Rob Machado, and Carolina Surf Brand

Surf foil board kits from Lift Foils

An acupuncture or cupping session from Breathe Easy Wellness

An Apis Mercantile gift set

A 30 minute surf photography session with Franziska Lewis Photography

A custom (re)built bicycle from Joey Cozz and Beach Bike Warehouse

A round of golf for two at The Links at Stono Ferry

Tickets to a South Carolina Stingrays game

Tickets to the event are $35/person and include dinner and two drinks.

One hundred percent of all tickets will go directly to the Warrior Surf Foundation.