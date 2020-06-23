Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards will not challenge removal of John C. Calhoun monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday evening, a statement was issued detailing the Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards’ legal disposition regarding the impending removal of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square.

The somewhat confusing ownership of the statue has been a point of contention: those opposed to the removal of the statue argue that the City does not have the authority to remove it, assuming that since the statue sits on private land, the statue is privately owned.

The following statement, issued by M. Richardson Hyman Jr., Attorney at Law, provides some clarity:

“The Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers has no ownership

interest in the Calhoun Monument, and with assurances that the Board’s ownership and

interest in Marion Square will not be impacted by the City’s anticipated removal of the

statue, has no legal basis to challenge the City’s actions.”

In essence, so long as the Guards are able to maintain ownership of the portion of land that they currently hold, they will not challenge the removal of the statue from that land.

On Tuesday, a resolution calling for the relocation of the monument will be put before Charleston City Council. It is expected to pass unanimously.