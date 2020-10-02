WATCH: 100th Birthday surprise leaves Judge Richard Fields ‘speechless’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Friends and family say in his 100 years of life, Judge Richard Fields has never been speechless. That all changed this afternoon when his big birthday surprise was revealed!

“He’s guided my career and he’s just a wealth of wisdom and a blessing,” says Judge Deadra Jefferson, former clerk for Judge Fields.





Loved ones traveled from all over the state to be a part of his 100th Birthday Celebration, including multiple of his former clerks, which he refers to as his “daughters.”

“He has taken all of us clerks under his wing, we’re not his adopted daughters, we are his daughters,” says Shirrese Brockington, who clerked for Fields in 1986.

In addition to the big sign in his front yard, Judge Fields received a gift that will truly keep on giving.

The group presented him with a resolution dedicating Spring Street in Charleston County as ‘Judge Richard E. Fields Street. Cheers erupted as the sign was revealed, soon to be placed in it’s permanent resting place; the former location of Judge Field’s office building.

“I can’t respond to this!” says Judge Fields. Many of his loved ones laughed saying “we’ve never seen him speechless before!”

Reminiscing on the last century, Fields summed up his feelings into 1 word: overwhelmed. He says this birthday present came as a total shock.

“I could not dream of this. I love this city, I love this state and I love all the people here,” he says.

The sign is expected to go up before the weekend on Spring Street.