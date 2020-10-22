Watch: Air Force Tech Sgt. from Charleston surprises family during retirement ceremony for brother

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Rouse family recently traveled from Charleston to Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, SC to attend a retirement ceremony for Army 1st Sgt. Tyris Rouse, honoring his 20 years of service.

Little did the family know that the day would be spent celebrating not one but two Rouse men, as Tyris’ brother, Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eldridge Rouse, made a surprise appearance at the ceremony.

Eldridge has been stationed in England and has not seen his family in over a year. He said that when he told his leadership his brother was retiring, “they were supportive about sending [him] home to surprise [his] family.”

While the family was engaged in a game of trivia, Tyris snuck Eldridge into the room. Their family turned around and after the initial shock set in, embraced Eldridge.

In addition to a reunion, the brothers got to share a sort of passing of the torch: following Tyris’ retirement ceremony, Eldridge was promoted from Staff Sgt. to Tech. Sgt. E-6.