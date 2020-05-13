WATCH: Bluebirds hatching at Boone Hall Plantation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Plantation has set up a special livestream of two bird boxes housing mama bluebirds and their new babies.

The first set of chicks hatched appropriately on Mother’s Day, and the other eggs are expected to hatch any time.

Viewers can watch the baby birds in real time on Boone Hall’s website, as the nests are on camera 24/7.

Boone Hall says that the livestreams are dedicated to late owner Willie McRae, who passed away on April 2, 2020:

“Willie loved Boone Hall and was constantly looking for new ways to share all that the plantation is with the world. Getting a livestream in place to view one of nature’s miracles was another way he felt he could carry out that vision.”

To view the livestream, click here.