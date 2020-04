WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) - Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to a residence near the 2900 block of Savannah Highway to investigate a possible stolen license plate/stolen vehicle. The Charleston Police Department assisted.

CCSO said that the residence was supposed to be vacant, and the homeowner had requested patrols of the premises as no one had permission to be in the residence.