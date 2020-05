CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputy First Class Farrah Copley with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department (CCSO) is a woman of many talents.

She is a single mom of four, a valued member of CCSO, an author, a poet, and a singer. She “aspires to inspire others or make them laugh using poetry or song.”

She said that one of the most important things she can do is uplift people, and one of the best songs to do that is “Lean on Me.”