Watch: CCSO honors fallen Deputy Jeremy LaDue with ceremony, monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charletson County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday evening held a ceremony in honor of Deputy Jeremy LaDue who was killed in a car crash on April 13, 2020.

LaDue had been with CCSO for a little over a year when the crash occurred.

His family, patrol squad, and other CCSO members attended the candlelight ceremony.

The monument sits in the Fallen Officer Memorial Garden at CCSO headquarters.

On Tuesday night, it was the only monument of 12 lit blue in honor of LaDue’s memory.