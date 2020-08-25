WATCH: CCSO wishes Deputy Costanzo a happy birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is wishing Deputy Mike Costanzo a happy 50th birthday, even though his CCSO family cannot be with him to celebrate.

In a Facebook video, CCSO boats flashed their lights, and officers waved from boats to honor their friend and colleague.

Deputy Costanzo was severely injured while assisting a broken down vehicle on the Don Holt Bridge.

He was pinned between his vehicle and the bridge railing after an oncoming vehicle struck the parked vehicles. Deputy Costanzo is recovering at a special facility in Atlanta.