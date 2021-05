CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders from multiple Charleston agencies on Sunday treated the residents at Life Care Center of Charleston to a Mother’s Day parade.

Vehicles from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Fire Department firetrucks drove alongside the cars residents’ family members, which were decorated for the occasion.

The residents lined the sidewalk watching from a distance as they were celebrated with balloons, posters, sirens, and more.