CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Wednesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tecklenburg was vaccinated during a clinic hosted by Harris Teeter and the City of Charleston at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

He noted that the woman giving him his shot came all the way from North Carolina to help with the vaccine efforts.

Tecklenburg also said that getting the shot was easy: “I was smiling the whole time.”