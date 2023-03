CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) removed a large alligator from a West Ashley Road Monday.

The gator was on the roadway just outside of a fire station on Old Towne Road, near Charles Towne Landing.

An officer tapped the gator on the tail, which sent it crawling towards a sewer drain.

CPD said that the goal was to get the gator back to his home safely.