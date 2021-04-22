Watch: City of Charleston installs miniature ramp for goslings at Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston recently installed a miniature ramp in a Hampton Park pond to help newly hatched goslings climb in and out of the water.

The ramp was installed by the Parks Department after a citizen brought the issue to their attention.

The manmade pond lacks a natural bank and the goslings had trouble climbing up the steep retaining wall.

After the ramp was installed, the goslings instantly took to it, following their parents from the water to the land with ease.

