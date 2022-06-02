CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A watch discovered during the excavation of the world’s first combat submarine, which was discovered off the coast of Charleston after being lost at sea for more than a century, will go on public display for the first time.

The H.L. Hunley and its crew sunk in 1864 after taking down the USS Housatonic. It was located in 1995 and raised in 2000, with researchers looking into its undisturbed contents to try and piece together the crew’s final days.

One item that might provide unique insight is a gold pocket watch, which archaeologists found “nestled in the remains and deteriorated remnants of Captain Dixson’s vest.” Researchers hope that the watch can help build a timeline of when exactly the submarine sank.

Previous research suggested that the Hunley’s last attack was between 8:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., based on accounts from surviving members of the Housatonic. However, the watch is stopped at 8:23 p.m., which is at least 20 minutes before the attack was believed to have even began.

Researchers said that the discrepancy could be attributable to various factors, including the watch not being properly set and the Union and Confederate ships using different times.

The watch will go on public display for the first time the weekend of June 4 as part of the Hunley lab’s Treasures of the Past exhibit.