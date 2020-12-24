Watch: Fire destroys kitchen of North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCPD) on Wednesday responded to a housefire in North Charleston.

When crews arrived around 4:00 p.m., they found “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the kitchen of a single-family home.

The fire was a result of a resident cooking with oil and leaving the cooking unattended. NCFD said that “when the smoke alarms sounded, the occupant returned to the kitchen and found that the oven and cabinets were on fire.”

Seven people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

NCFD offered the following tips to prevent kitchen fires: