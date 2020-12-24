Watch: Fire destroys kitchen of North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCPD) on Wednesday responded to a housefire in North Charleston.
When crews arrived around 4:00 p.m., they found “heavy smoke and flames” coming from the kitchen of a single-family home.
The fire was a result of a resident cooking with oil and leaving the cooking unattended. NCFD said that “when the smoke alarms sounded, the occupant returned to the kitchen and found that the oven and cabinets were on fire.”
Seven people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.
NCFD offered the following tips to prevent kitchen fires:
- Keep looking at what your cooking, especially keeping an eye on what you fry
- Have an extinguisher near the kitchen and know how to use it
- NEVER use water on an oil/grease fire
- If you have a small grease cooking fire and decide to fight the fire…
- On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
- • If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire…
- Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
- Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.
- Keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stovetop.