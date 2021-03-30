Watch: First container arrives at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Ports Authority on Tuesday celebrated the arrival of the first container at the new Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston.

The Evergreen container was driving in by a C&K Trucking vehicle.

SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome released the following statement:

“The arrival of the first container at the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal today is a momentous occasion, signifying that we are ready to begin operations and welcome ships in April. It gives our entire team and project partners tremendous pride to open the first container terminal in the U.S. since 2009. Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal will add 700,000 TEUs of throughput capacity and an additional berth to the Port of Charleston, providing capacity and fluidity at a time it is sorely needed on the East Coast amid global shipping disruptions.”