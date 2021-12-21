Watch: Grinch arrested by North Charleston Police Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department on Tuesday arrested the Grinch, who was apparently trying to steal Christmas at Tanger Outlet.

Video of the incident shows a shopper place some bags in her car before she returns to the outlet for more shopping.

The Grinch, who was searching the parking lot for unlocked cars, grabs the bags out of the car and tries to make a break for it.

Luckily, an NCPD officer was patrolling the parking lot and stopped him in his tracks.

The video ends with NCPD encouraging shoppers to lock their cars and secure belongings to prevent any other Grinches from stealing Christmas joy.