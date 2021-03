CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 200 Lowcountry veterans received groceries Tuesday at the Solders’ Angels Mobile Food Distribution event in North Charleston.

According to the organization, each family received an average of 75 pounds of food. The hauls included fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and shelf-stable items.

The events are held monthly in the Charleston area for low income, at risk, and homeless veterans and families.