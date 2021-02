CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan resident Jackie Vickery (23) on Wednesday celebrated the end of her breast cancer treatment by ringing the bell at Trident Cancer Center.

She was accompanied by her sister Frankie, who was by her side for every appointment.

Trident Cancer Center staff were also present to celebrate Vickery’s milestone.

Last year, the Trident Cancer Center treated over 600 cancer patients with radiation therapy.