WATCH: James B. Edwards students surprise teacher

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Second graders in 2-D at James B. Edwards couldn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

They organized a caravan to surprise their teacher, Ms. Fowler, outside of her house. The School Resource Officer led the parade with sirens and called Ms. Fowler out on his loudspeaker. More than half of the class showed up to let their teacher know how much she means to them.

Thanks to Ms. Fowler’s dad and our favorite chief meteorologist, Rob Fowler, for capturing this video!