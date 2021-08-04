Watch: JBC Airlift Squadron delivers spacecraft to NASA

MERRITT ISLAND, F.L. (WCBD) – A team of airmen from the Joint Base Charleston (JBC) 317th Airlift Squadron recently delivered a NASA spacecraft to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will be the first to explore the Trojan asteroids, which are “remnants of our early solar system, now trapped in stable orbits associated with the giant planet Jupiter.” It is set to launch in October.

A JBC C-17 was used to transport the shipping crate containing the spacecraft. According to JBC, landing strip used in the delivery was once used by the space shuttle.

