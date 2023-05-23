NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials removed a large alligator from the lawn of a dealership off of Ashley Phosphate Road on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported shortly after 6:00 p.m. that the alligator was in the middle of the road blocking traffic.

Video provided to News 2 showed that the gator made its way off of the main road and onto the lawn of what appears to be the Stokes Mazda dealership at Ashley Phosphate Road and Sandlapper Parkway.

Officials can be seen wrangling the alligator, which goes into a death roll after being captured.

The North Charleston Police Department said that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was the lead agency.

News 2 has reached out to DNR for more information, including whether the alligator was safely relocated.