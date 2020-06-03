WATCH LIVE: Peaceful protesters march in North Charleston

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we take a look at Mount Pleasant Academy.

In an effort to help educate the children of Christ Church Parish, the South Carolina General Assembly incorporated Mount Pleasant Academy in 1809. The Historical Marker Database explains that while a school house was built in the early 1800’s, the exact location is unknown.