WATCH LIVE: Peaceful protesters march in North Charleston

WCBD News 2
by: Tim Renaud
NOTE: This is live unedited video
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of peaceful protesters are walking from Walmart near Tanger Outlets to North Charleston City Hall.
The messages of those making the trip from the Staples to North Charleston City Hall @WCBD pic.twitter.com/rSp9njOXOm— Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) June 3, 2020
“Whether we have 4 or 400, we are starting this march.” @WCBD pic.twitter.com/ajrBlMHXAC— Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) June 3, 2020
