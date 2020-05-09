Watch: Mayor Will Haynie sings Hootie & the Blowfish during Homeless to Hope event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, co-hosted the Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon on Friday, along with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, and Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring.

The event was part of the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing.

Virtual performances were scheduled every half-hour during the daylong event, and one performance had a very familiar face: Mayor Haynie. He played guitar and sang along to the tune of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You.’

The telethon live stream ended at 8:00 p.m., with the fund raising $168,680 of the $200,000 goal.

If you would like to contribute, you can visit the website or text H2HOPE to 44-321.