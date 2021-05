MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) on Friday rescued three construction workers following a construction accident at a home on the 800 block of Pitt Street.

According to MPFD, the workers were putting up roof trusses when something fell.

Three were injured, one critically. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Charleston County EMS and Port City EMS assisted in the rescue.