WATCH: Mount Pleasant mayor calls on Chick-fil-A for assistance with COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant and local hospitals last week launched a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Seacoast Church.

The goal was to reach more residents who were eligible to receive the vaccine in a safe environment, much like has been seen with drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

But when a glitch in the computer system caused a backlog and delay leading to wait times more than an hour and heavy traffic, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called on friendly service professionals for assistance.

Jerry Walkowiak, a manager with the popular fast-food chain known for its short wait times, Chick-Fil-A, said he was more than happy to stop be and help the process.

“At Chick-Fil-A, we’re about being the most caring company in the world and when Mayor Haynie asked us to come over, we took a look at what was their drive-thru system. We saw a little hiccup in their drive-thru system and we needed some more people, so we gathered some of the wonderful rotary volunteers and went down there and just was able to expedite the registration part,” he said.

In an earlier version of this story, we showed you a video that Mayor Haynie shared on Twitter of Walkowiak offering his assistance in keeping the line moving as residents got their COVID-19 vaccinations. That story has since taken off – Mayor Haynie even appearing on national news, like Fox and Friends, to talk about the project.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Mayor Haynie said the town plans to call on Walkowiak for help during future drive-thru vaccination clinics. Walkowiak says he would “absolutely” be there.

Haynie said more than a thousands people were able to receive the vaccination during the drive-thru effort on January 22nd.

Those who received a vaccination at the drive-thru clinic will have to return for their second dose on February 12th. Mayor Haynie says efforts to set up additional drive-thru clinics in the near future are currently in the works with local hospitals.