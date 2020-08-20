WATCH: Mount Pleasant Public Services offers trashcan education

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Public Services division took to Twitter on Thursday to provide some fun facts about garbage roll-carts.

In the video, Maurice, a member of the Waste Management Division, explains that the metal bar halfway down the roll-cart is not an ill-placed handle, or a step stool for raccoons.

It is actually an integral part of the roll-cart’s architecture, strategically contrived to maximize functionality and minimize catastrophe.

The bar, according to Maurice, catches onto the “tipper” of the garbage truck, and prevents the roll-cart from falling inside.

In the name of efficiency and civic duty, residents should place roll-carts “bars out” towards the street, so that they can be more easily grabbed by the trucks.

Knowledge is power.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES