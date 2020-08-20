WATCH: Mount Pleasant Public Services offers trashcan education

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Public Services division took to Twitter on Thursday to provide some fun facts about garbage roll-carts.

In the video, Maurice, a member of the Waste Management Division, explains that the metal bar halfway down the roll-cart is not an ill-placed handle, or a step stool for raccoons.

It is actually an integral part of the roll-cart’s architecture, strategically contrived to maximize functionality and minimize catastrophe.

The bar, according to Maurice, catches onto the “tipper” of the garbage truck, and prevents the roll-cart from falling inside.

In the name of efficiency and civic duty, residents should place roll-carts “bars out” towards the street, so that they can be more easily grabbed by the trucks.

Knowledge is power.