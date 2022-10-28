CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) SWAT Team visited the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Friday to get patients in the Halloween spirit.

Kids sitting in their hospital rooms looked outside to see superheroes flying past their windows as SWAT Team members dressed up in costumes repelled down the side of the building.

Via MPPD

It has become a yearly tradition, and one that MPPD says is close to their hearts.

“It has become one of our favorite events of the year and is an honor to bring just a little bit of joy to these real-life superheroes – the patients!” Don Calabrese, MPPD Public Information Officer

After the show, team members spent time hanging out and taking photos with some of the patients and their families.