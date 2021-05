CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) SWAT team on Wednesday made a special visit to MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Team members dressed as super heroes and rappelled down the side of the building, waving at patients on their way down.

Once they were safely on the ground, Batman, Robin, Captain America, Spiderman, Superman, and Mr. Incredible posed for socially-distanced pictures with kids and their families.