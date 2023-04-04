SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) is testing new communications equipment in Lowcountry waters throughout the week.

The equipment uses a large white balloon-like object called an aerostat to enhance communication among “small, multi-domain unmanned systems,” such as surface vessels.

Several communications links were placed on manned and unmanned boats, on Sullivan’s Island and Fort Sumter, and in the aerostat. The aerostat was then raised to a high altitude.

Cliff Hunt, a communications liaison for NIWC, said that raising the communication links to a high point using the aerostat should provide longer communications ranges, such as those of a cell phone tower.

He said that Sullivan’s Island is an excellent base for the testing not only because of the longstanding relationship between Sullivan’s Island and the military — dating back to the days of Fort Moultrie and Fort Sumter — but also because of its strategic location on the water and near the Charleston Harbor.

The testing will continue through April 7.