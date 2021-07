NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Chief Reggie Burgess on Friday had a dance party with Sam’s Club customers and staff.

Burgess was there participating in a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

https://fb.watch/6NEnQbZTFa/

NCPD said that they “easily surpassed the goal of $500,” all of which will go to MUSC Children’s Health.

Burgess couldn’t contain his excitement, celebrating with some fresh moves.