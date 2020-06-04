WATCH: NCPD thanks community for peaceful protest

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, about 100 people gathered for a “pop-up protest” in North Charleston.

The demonstrators met at Park Circle, walked down Montague Avenue to Virginia Avenue, and then returned to Park Circle.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCDP) was on site to make sure that things remained orderly. Afterwards, NCPD Assistant Chief Greg Gomes thanked the protesters for a well-planned and peaceful event. He said that NCPD was there to listen and that the protesters’ voices were heard. Everyone applauded the successful demonstration.